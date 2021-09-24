When he gets the pigskin in his hands, don’t let Always Wright scramble out of the pocket.
That makes the 6-foot-4 dual-threat quarterback that much more dangerous.
“He is good at throwing on the run, you would think he plays baseball,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper quipped.
Wright put together a dynamic performance as he logged five touchdowns to lift the Eagles (5-0) to a dominant 56-7 victory over Willard on Friday night at Junge Field.
Joplin never went wrong with Wright behind center. He completed 11 of 14 passes for 182 yards and two touchdown passes while adding 95 yards in four carries for three scores.
“Always does a real good job of getting his hips turned and his shoulders, cutting the ball loose the way he needs to do it,” Jasper said. “He’s patient in the pocket and he finds guys open. If he needs to run, he’s faster than he looks. He has got those long strides. When he gets going, he’ll break a lot of ankles.”
After Quin Renfro got the Eagles on the board with a one-yard run early in the first quarter, Wright did just that.
He took the snap and scrambled to his right then broke two tackles before finding his way into the end zone on a nifty 26-yard run to extend Joplin’s lead to 14-0 at the 4:24 mark in the first quarter.
It was the type of razzle-dazzle play his teammates have grown accustomed to this season.
“Always is so natural out there,” Eagles’ receiver Landen Atherton said. “He goes out there and it is like he is meant to be there. He has done a really great job stepping up for us this year.”
Willard’s only score of the game came when Owen Bushnell punched in a two-yard touchdown run to cut Joplin’s lead to 14-7 with 10:02 to play in the second quarter.
But Joplin answered back — again and again and again.
On third-and-12 at their own 20, Wright sat confidently in the pocket and launched a 77-yard bomb to Terrance Gibson for a touchdown as Joplin increased its lead to 21-7 at the 8:14 mark in the second stanza.
“I knew I had enough time to make that throw with my big ‘ol offensive line,” Wright said. “I knew they were going to do a great job protecting me, and I knew he would go up and get it if I gave him a chance.”
Wright capped an impressive first half with a 16-yard keeper to the house as the Eagles’ went into intermission with a 28-7 advantage.
And the second half was the same ‘ol Always Wright.
Wright hit Atherton for a nine-yard touchdown strike as Joplin increased its advantage to 35-7 over Willard at the 7:08 mark. The senior punctuated a big night as he scored on a 52-yard run as the Eagles were off to the races with a 42-7 lead over Willard just before the end of the third quarter.
Wright said his night wouldn’t have been possible without the help of his teammates.
“It felt great,” Wright said. “Just knowing I have a great offensive line, those guys give me plenty of time to throw to our big receivers that make plays downfield.”
In the closing minutes, Joplin iced the game with scores from Chavis Coleman and Kaden Gilmore on runs of 5 and 12, respectively.
Drew VanGilder led the Eagles ground attack with 70 yards on seven attempts. Renfro had 58 yards on nine carries.
Gibson finished with two catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Hudson Moore had three catches for 18 yards and Jack Stanley hauled in three passes for 15 yards.
“I thought we did what we needed to,” Jasper said. “I didn’t think we were incredibly sharp tonight. Some sloppy penalties and things like that. Effort-wise, I thought it was really good. Willard ran a lot of stuff they didn’t show on film.
“They have been spread, spread and we saw a little bit of that, but there was a lot of unbalance. All in all for what they did versus what we saw, I thought we did a pretty good job.”
With last year’s “bumpy” season in the rearview mirror, the hopes are high in Eagle Nation heading into Joplin’s Week 6 matchup at Republic next Friday.
“It feels amazing,” Atherton said. “It feels like we are getting the same atmosphere as the year we went to state. We just want to finish strong and take it week-by-week because we know what our final goal is.”
