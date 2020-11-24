Just minutes after a near impeccable shooting night from the field, Joplin guard Always Wright walked back over to his team’s bench, and his jaw dropped when he found out how many points he scored.
“Whoa, I didn’t know I had that much,” Wright said. “Whoa. That’s my career high in high school basketball.”
Wright dropped 32 points, with more half of those points coming from beyond the arc (six 3-pointers). The junior guard’s hot shooting propelled Joplin past McDonald 80-60 in its season opener on Tuesday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“It was pretty fun being out here again,” Wright said. “At first, I was putting too much pressure on myself ... forcing some things. And then I just had to let it go through the offense. I got a lot more looks off of that.”
Joplin coach Jeff Hafer praised the son of former Kansas State standout Joe Wright.
“Always is a good shooter, but he has more to his game than that,” Hafer said. “When you can shoot the ball like Always does, it’s really hard to pass up some of those open ones, but he has got more to his game and he can create for people too.”
Joplin came out looking to push the ball early and jumped out to a 7-2 lead. Wright had five of seven points in that stretch. Both teams exchanged buckets, but the Eagles pulled ahead 16-8 after a layup from Terrance Gibson with just a few minutes left in the opening frame.
Wright got off a quick start from the field, shooting 4 of 6 with one 3-pointer for nine points.
“I wanted to attack the rim first and get their bigs in foul trouble or just put a lot of pressure on the defense,” Wright said. “I just started hitting shots.”
But McDonald County responded with a 7-0 answer keyed by a 3-point basket from Sterling Woods to cut the deficit to 16-15 to finish the quarter. However, Joplin’s offense scored in bunches in the second quarter, getting several easy layups in transition from Dante Washington.
The Eagles outscored the Mustangs 25-14 in the second quarter, building their lead to 41-29 by halftime. Washington poured in 14 points in the second period.
Joplin’s lead swelled to 52-34 midway through the third quarter when Always’ younger brother All hit a midrange jumper. That advantage grew after Always knocked down a corner trey to give the Eagles a 57-38 lead with 2:15 left in the period.
And Joplin continued to roll in the fourth quarter with Always knocking down two 3-point jumpers and adding a layup to cap a career night.
“That run in the second quarter was kind of key to separate the score,” Hafer said. “But then, we played even. I liked the way we started the second half. We came out and we started forcing some turnovers and getting some easy ones. That kind of loosened everybody up a little bit.”
Washington finished with 20 points for the Eagles. In his varsity debut, All scored 10 points and knocked down a pair of triples.
“We are still finding our way a little bit,” Hafer said. “We played probably 10 kids, and we are seeing where everybody fits in different lineups. Overall, the first game — we have a lot to get in and get better at. The group as a whole I was pleased from the first half to the second half — we stopped settling as much and started driving to the point, playing through the post and playing inside out like we want to do. It’s just amazing when we do that how easy it is to get shots to go in. I was really pleased with L.T. (Atherton, who had eight points). Obviously, Always scored the ball well. Dante running the floor — he just puts pressure on the defense. In limited minutes, All shot the ball well. I think we are finding some things, but we have got to get better defensively. Rebounding the basketball is going to be a major, major thing for us this year.”
For McDonald County, Pierce Harmon led the way with 14 points. Garrett Gricks added 11 points inside while Cross Dowd had eight and Cole Martin seven.
“I think we came out with a little bit of fire and some edge,” Mustangs coach Brandon Joines said. “I thought we played really well with them, stuck with them. We didn’t have any huge, major mental errors. As the game wore on, we started to have some struggles getting back defensively. Those are some things that are fixable. This is game one — we have had a lot of people out lately. It’s going to happen, but our bigs are just getting back and trying to get into form. It shows, but we are going to be a tough matchup for people inside and outside. I don’t think they had an easy 20-point win.”
Joplin is back in action next Friday against Pittsburg. McDonald County hosts Neosho on Dec. 11.
