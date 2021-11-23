CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kianna Yates was just doing Kianna Yates things.
The junior floor general registered a game-high 21 points to lift Carthage past Hillcrest 60-50 in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night inside CHS Gymnasium.
With the triumph, the Tigers (1-1) bounced back from a 75-33 setback to Kickapoo in their season-opener on Friday.
And Carthage led from start to finish against the Hornets. The Tigers outscored Hillcrest 33-24 by intermission and a 12-4 third quarter proved to be more than enough separation in the end.
Carthage also received key contributions from Sophie Shannon, who had 10 points. Landry Cochran scored eight points, while Maggie Boyd had seven.
Hillcrest (0-1) was paced by Jamyra Parlette with 15 points.
Carthage plays host to its Lady Tigers Invitational on Dec. 2-4.
