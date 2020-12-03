CARTHAGE, Mo. — The majority of Carthage’s core players struggled to consistently hit shots.
But no problem.
Sophomore Kianna Yates dropped a career-high 28 points, helping Carthage power past Lamar for a 59-29 victory on Wednesday night in the opener of the Carthage Invitational inside the high school’s gymnasium.
The 5-foot-4 floor general made nine field goals and was 10-of-11 from the charity stripe. Yates also found tremendous success distributing the ball to her teammates.
“I equate her when I think of NBA players — she’s a Chris Paul to me,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “I want the ball in her hands all the time. She makes lots of good decisions, but that also frees up our other players to do what they do. Kianna does what she does, which allows everybody else to do what they do. That is what makes us a great all-around team.
“She is a really good player for us, and she is growing into becoming a great player. Right now, just the little things she does — getting us in our sets, making sure we are understanding what we are doing. A person doesn’t set the right screen, she is waving them off and getting them into the right screen. Having a sophomore who is leading seniors verbally on the court is great. The seniors lead in all the other stuff, but they know the point guard sets the tone for our offense.”
Carthage wasted no time, jumping out to a 12-2 lead after a free throw from Brianna Ream. Lamar got as close as 14-10 when Kara Morey hit a 3-pointer, but Carthage quickly built separation.
It started when Yates dished a pass inside to Katie Crowe, who scored a layup on the left side to make it 21-13 with 5:42 remaining in the first half. Four minutes later, Carthage’s lead grew to double digits when Yates showed off her skills from the perimeter.
The promising sophomore hit from the corner to make it 26-16 just shortly before halftime. And just 50 seconds into the second half, Yates caught a pass at halfcourt and drove all the way to the bucket for a nifty reverse layup on the left side.
Hailey Fullerton and Yates teamed up to provide the dagger with 4:50 left in the third quarter. Fullerton knocked down a 3-pointer to increase Carthage’s lead to 35-19 and Yates converted a turnover off an inbounds pass for a layup to make it 37-19.
Carthage used a 23-0 third quarter to achieve a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“We want to set that type of tone,” Moore said. “I feel like our theory is ‘We come out and play like we play.’ We don’t care who we play. We care how we play. That doesn’t matter whether we play Lamar or Kickapoo tomorrow night (at 7). It’s not the who — it’s the how. It’s the same three letters — they are just in a different order and it makes it a huge different meaning for us.”
Fullerton followed Yates with 11 points while Crowe added 10.
Lamar was led by Sierra White with nine points.
Miller 63, Webb City 38
Miller leaned heavily on its perimeter shooting, including eight 3-point buckets, to create separation against Webb City.
“There is a lot to take from this and learn going forward that we need to get better at,” Webb City coach Lance Robbins said. “Defensively, we are just not where we need to be right now. We have to do a better job of guarding. They have some very talented players offensively, but our defensive toughness just wasn’t there tonight.”
With a few players out due to various reasons, Webb City gave some of its younger players increased minutes in their first varsity action.
“They were a little nervous, I’m sure,” Robbins said. “They had some early turnovers that Miller was able to convert into some easy points. They shot the ball extremely well from the perimeter early. When you play a team like that and give up opportunities, they are going to score.”
Miller rode the hot hand of Kaylee Helton early, who knocked down a trio of 3s in the first half for nine of her 16 points.
Helton’s first splash from 3 came with 4:08 left in the first quarter to give Miller a 9-4 lead, and that advantage quickly swelled to 20-9 by the end of the quarter. Helton scored seven points in the second period to extend Miller’s lead to 35-20 at halftime.
Miller then erupted for 23 third-quarter points for a 58-32 lead. Junior Payten Richardson poured in 11 points, shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.
Helton finished with a game-high 22 points for Miller. Richardson added 17 points while Claudia Hancock had 13.
Webb City was led by Jaydee Duda, who posted 16 points. Kate Brownfield and Ripley Shanks contributed seven points apiece.
Webb City returns to the floor to play Kickapoo on Friday at 6.
“This tourney exposes things you need to work on to get better,” Robbins said. “We played a very good Miller team tonight. We have a very good Kickapoo team on Friday night. I think here early in the season we are going to see things we have to get better at. But I think in the end come conference and district time, it’s going to help us at the end of the season — the most important part of the season.”
