Carthage basketball player Kianna Yates and Lamar football player Logan Crockett have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending Nov. 28.
KIANNA YATES
Yates, 5-foot-4 guard, had a strong showing to open her sophomore campaign, scoring a game-high 21 points to lead Carthage to a 79-33 win at Hillcrest on Nov. 24..
In just 24 minutes, Yates went 8 of 12 shooting from the field, hitting two 3-pointers in three attempts. She was 3 of 3 from the charity stripe and grabbed three rebounds, handed out two assists and collected eight steals.
“I really liked how she set the tempo for our offense,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “Kianna did a great job pushing the ball in our transition. If we couldn’t get easy baskets, she made sure we got into our set plays and got us going, got open looks for her teammates, especially right away with just running the set plays in the transition offense.”
Yates enjoyed a solid freshman season last year, averaging nearly 11 points, five rebounds and had a team-high 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals.
“I really like the maturity she shows on the court as a sophomore and she does a lot of leading by example,” Moore said. “She is probably our most positive player on the team as far as cheering on her teammates. That shows great leadership potential from her.”
LOGAN CROCKETT
Crockett, 6-0, 195-pound sophomore, made the most of his six carries, running for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Lamar’s 42-7 victory over Jefferson (Festus) on Nov. 28 in the Class 2 semifinal round.
Crockett’s two touchdowns went for big yardage — a 60-yard run just 49 seconds into the game and a 41-yarder in the second quarter. On the season, Crockett has rushed for 844 yards on 69 carries (12 yards per carry) and has found the end zone 16 times.
“The kid has worked his butt off,” Lamar coach Jared Beshore said. “He works just as hard as anybody in the weight room, and you can tell. A big day for him just being able to do what he’s been coached to do, and it pays off, especially the guys in front. Those are the guys opening holes for him.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head and shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Dec. 13 will be based on performances from Nov. 30-Dec. 5.
