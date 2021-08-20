Adversity struck the Carl Junction soccer team in a big way last year.
Some of the team’s key players missed significant time due to COVID-19, namely all-conference midfielder Jose Figueroa who missed half of the season. The Bulldogs rotated players back and forth while trying to fill the gaps with less-experienced players.
“It was hard to do with all the stuff going on,” Carl Junction coach Ed Miller said. “That didn’t help at all.”
After a three-win season last fall, the Bulldogs have a simple approach heading into the 2021 campaign: Trust the process.
Carl Junction will be young, having lost seven seniors and 11 total players from last year’s varsity squad.
“Very young and inexperienced,” Miller said with a laugh. “We have about 28 guys out, which for us, is not bad. But we don’t have a lot of experience with those 28 guys. It will be a process. Hopefully, we stay true to the process and keep on growing and getting better as the season goes on. Then we’ll figure it out at the end.”
The Bulldogs have five seniors coming back, led by co-captains Trentin Stump and Caleb Gau. Stump will man the fullback position on defense while Gau will settle in at a midfield position.
“Both of those guys got to play some varsity last year,” Miller said. “With COVID, everybody got a chance to start. They got some playing time and started on varsity a little bit more.”
Holden is another senior returning that’s expected to start and is capable of playing midfield or forward. Miller also looks for contributions from seniors JD Ricke and Jaden Cherry.
One of Carl Junction’s top returnees is co-captain Carsten Bittner, who is the team’s top returning goal scorer from last year. Bittner will alternate playing midfield and forward positions.
“Bittner has got a lot of skill,” Miller said. “He is pretty quick. He is pretty fast. He has played some club ball. He got better in the offseason. He has played in the back as well. He is one of our better players.”
After splitting time with Cherry, junior Chris King will take the full-time reins at goalkeeper. He will also play a mix of fullback and forward for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction’s final co-captain is junior Jaydan Arzet, who made an impact on varsity after transferring from Thomas Jefferson.
“He is going to play center back for us,” Miller said. “He also got some playing time for us last year and started games as well. Those are our key players.”
A newcomer to keep an eye on for the Bulldogs is Gavin Cowger. Miller said he will make an instant impact as a freshman.
“Gavin played some football growing up and he does a really good job for us,” Miller said. “He will start in the midfield as a freshman for us.”
Carl Junction graduated Figueroa, Kolby Nance, Brayden Uber, Nick Neal, Easton Sztamenits and Jaydon Faucett last year.
The Bulldogs open the season at Joplin on Aug. 31.
“We are going to be young and play a new formation,” Miller said. “With our lack of experience and knowledge, we are going to change some stuff up. If we can stay patient, not get frustrated and recognize our little victories, hopefully by the time October rolls around we will have it figured out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.