Columbus High School basketball players Karsyn Youngblood and Patrick Cassidy have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 14.
KARSYN YOUNGBLOOD
Youngblood, 5-foot-11 senior, scored 36 points and grabbed 37 rebounds in three games as the Titans im-proved their record to 5-0 by winning the St. Paul Tournament.
The Titans defeated the host Indians 40-28 in the championship game.
For the season Youngblood averages 14.8 points and 14.2 rebounds.
“She’s pretty good on both the offensive and defensive boards,” said Titans coach KC Youngblood, who also is Karsyn’s father. “She’s pretty versatile as far as moving in and out. She can work it from the outside if needed, but we try to keep her inside for rebounding purposes.
“Sometimes she has to bring the ball down the court. It’s a new year and a new set of (ball handlers). We’re learning to work together.”
PATRICK CASSIDY
Cassidy, 6-0 senior, poured in a career-high 39 points in the Titans’ 67-51 victory over St. Paul in the championship game of the St. Paul Tournament on Dec. 15.
Cassidy made 13-of-20 field goals, 5-of-9 3-point goals and 8-of-9 free throws to raise his season average to 29.0 points, which ranks third among all classes in Kansas. He also had two assists and a steal in the champion-ship game.
“He’s got a great first step,” Columbus coach Jerry Smiley said. “He can make shots at a high percentage. He knows the game, has studied it for many years. And now he’s playing at the level he’s dreamed about, so I think he is seizing the opportunity and the moment. I think it’s something he’s looked forward to for a while, and now he’s an 18-year-old young man who’s hard to defend.
“I have never had a player who has such a complete skill set early in his career and improve with each season up to now. It has been a privilege to work with him and watch him grow. He’s a great kid and a leader in our student body.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Dec. 29 will be based on performances from Dec. 16-21.
