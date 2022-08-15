The Webb City softball team will have many new names on its starting lineup this fall after the departure of a loaded senior class.
Last season the Cardinals claimed their 11th district championship in the last 15 years as they went 17-13 and saw their season come to a close in the Class 4 quarterfinals with a 10-9 loss in nine innings to eventual state runner-up Rolla.
However, the Cardinals are now tasked with replacing eight starters — all of which earned postseason honors to some degree last year — ahead of their 2022 campaign.
“There are definitely a lot of unanswered questions this season,” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “With so many spots in the lineup up for grabs, it will be exciting to have so many talented players competing for those positions.
“I anticipate a fairly large varsity squad this year with opportunities for several players to fill different roles — starting lineup, pinch running, pinch hitting, relief pitcher and relief players. I want our team to be one that every player is willing to do whatever it takes to make this team successful.”
The Cardinals waved goodbye to eight starting seniors at the end of last season, including two-time all-state shortstop Peyton Hawkins, all-state catcher Kaylyn Gilbert and all-state outfielder Emma Welch. Other graduates included Lauren Hicks, Emalee Lamar, Hannah Wells, Morgan Brannon and Ripley Shanks — players who also made big contributions in Webb City’s noteworthy season last year.
Two of those graduates are continuing their softball careers at the college level in Hawkins (Missouri Southern State University) and Emma Welch (Labette Community College). Shanks is competing in the pole vault for the University of Central Missouri track and field team.
The good news for the Cardinals is the return of its starting pitcher, sophomore Laney Taylor. As a sophomore, she threw 148 of the 188 innings Webb City played and posted a 4.15 ERA with 73 strikeouts. She finished the year with a 13-12 record.
“Laney came in and did everything we asked of her and more,” Friend said. “She pitched many mentally and physically tough games and had a fantastic season. … As far as the next step, the experience she gained last year is going to benefit her this year, and she has been working hard all summer to improve.”
The Cardinals have three other varsity returners in junior outfielders Dawsyn Decker, Jensyn Pickett and Sydney Strickland.
Decker, who could potentially make the transition to catcher this season, has the most offensive experience after getting 60 at-bats and hitting .317 as a sophomore.
“She was consistent, hit .317 and came through with a big hit in the district championship game as a pinch hitter,” Friend said of Decker. “She should be a strong leader for us defensively and offensively.”
Several newcomers will be vying for spots in Webb City’s starting lineup as well.
“I’ve not seen everyone over the summer, but from what I’ve seen, incoming freshmen Liz Rhuems and Alex Arreola-Maturino have solid bats and defensive skills at multiple positions,” Friend said. “As far as the ever-important catcher’s position, we have several strong catchers who can also play other positions — Dawsyn Decker, Rylynn McFarland (sophomore), Liz Rhuems and Kylee Sargent (freshman).
“A few others to anticipate seeing in the starting lineup may include junior Riley Hanes, sophomore Kaitlyn Brown and freshman Lily Hall. The lineup is wide open. I’m excited to see who will step up to fill some of those senior vacancies.”
The Cardinals will jamboree with Seneca and Monett on Friday at the Seneca softball field before they open the regular season at Nevada on Aug. 29.
