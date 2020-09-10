The word “interim” has officially been removed from Zach Crissup’s job title.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M introduced Crissup as the new head football coach in a press conference on Thursday morning. He served as NEO’s interim head coach after previous NEO coach Zach Allen took a position at Northeastern State in July.
“I have confidence that Zach will be able to be the type of leader we need to carry on the rich and storied Golden Norsemen tradition,” said Joe Renfro, NEO athletics director. “Coach Crissup has the integrity to be a successful leader and I am thrilled to see what the future of NEO football holds.”
Crissup first joined the NEO coaching staff in 2010 as a linebackers and strength coach under former head coach Dale Patterson. He helped lead the 2012 Golden Norsemen to a 9-2 record and a SWJCFC championship.
Following stints at Fairmont State and Missouri Southern, Crissup returned to NEO in 2018 to join Allen’s staff as the defensive coordinator. The Norsemen went on to make the regional championship game in 2018, and in the past two seasons, NEO accounted for the top passing defense in the SWJCFC.
Crissup, originally from Helena, Oklahoma, played as a safety under coach Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State until receiving his degree in 2008. He continued to complete his Master of Science in Health and Human Performance at Pittsburg State in 2011.
Crissup, his wife Stephanie, and their son Patch, now live in Miami.
