Zach Davidson receives second All-America honor

Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson was a first-team selection on the Associated Press’ NCAA Division II All-America team, it was announced Wednesday.
It’s the second All-America honor this season for Davidson, 6-foot-7, 245-pound junior who prepped at Webb City. He also was a first-team pick on the American Football Coaches Association team announced earlier this month. He is the 20th first-team AFCA All-American in program history and the third at the tight end position.
Davidson had 40 catches for 894 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, helping the Mules (11-2) earn a share of the MIAA championship with Northwest Missouri and qualify for the national playoffs.
Davidson’s 22.35 yards per catch ranks in the top-10 in NCAA Division II, and his 15 TD catches are sixth in the NCAA and second-most in a season in Mules history.
He caught four touchdown passes against Missouri Western to tie the Mules’ single-game record. In 13 games, he had three 100-yard performances and caught a TD strike in nine games.
Davidson also is the Mules’ punter, and he was a third-team selection on the Don Hansen All-America team as a punter in 2017.
Fort Hays State senior placekicker Dante Brown also made the first-team, giving the MIAA two representatives.
Brown made a school-record 52 extra points this season and converted 19-of-23 field goals for 109 points. He has 232 points during the last two years — 47 field goals and 91 extra points.
Brown also is one of 12 finalists for the Fred Mitchell Outstanding Placekicker Award, giving to an FCS, NCAA Division II, Division II, NAIA or NJCAA kicker who excels on the field and in the community.
Three MIAA players made the AP All-America team — quarterback Brook Bolles from Central Missouri, receiver Shae Wyatt from Central Missouri and defensive lineman Spencer Phillips from Northwest Missouri.
