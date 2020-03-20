Zach Parish considers options after MSSU's shortened baseball season

With two outs and a runner on second base in the top of the sixth inning, Zach Parish delivered a pitch that he didn't suspect would potentially be his last in a Missouri Southern uniform.
The senior southpaw doesn't recall the specific pitch he threw, but he does remember its result: a strikeout looking that kept the Lions within striking distance of Washburn in a March 6 MIAA tilt at Warren Turner Field.
"It never crossed my mind that it could be my last (college) game," Parish said Friday. "Even now, it's kind of surreal to think about."
Fellow senior Corey Cowan came on to relieve Parish at the start of the seventh, and the Lions eventually closed the game with four unanswered runs on a Brad Willis grand slam to claim a 6-5 win.
Six days later, and one day before Parish's next scheduled start against Missouri Western, the MIAA informed its member schools of its decision to suspend all intercollegiate sports competition indefinitely due to growing concerns of the global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
By Tuesday, the conference canceled all spring sports seasons.The NCAA later announced that all Division II spring sports student-athletes impacted by the canceled campaigns would be granted an additional season of eligibility.
"It honestly hasn't really hit me yet," Parish said. "I don't think it will sink in or feel real until the start of summer whenever (the season) is supposed to end. I guess it's really been a shock and kind of a letdown. Our team was pretty dang good, and we felt there was a lot of things we could do.
"As for our seniors, we (initially) didn't know if the news meant we'd played our last college game."
Now Parish, a Division II All-American and reigning MIAA Pitcher of the Year, could be left with an important decision to make in the coming months. With an additional year of college eligibility in his back pocket, he plans to enter the 2020 MLB Draft scheduled for June 10-12.
That is, if the draft actually takes place. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the MLB is considering skipping its amateur draft this year as a way to preserve cash while games are affected by the viral outbreak.
"I'm 23 years old, and I know if I want a chance (to play pro baseball), I'll have to go through the draft," Parish said. "I'll definitely have to weigh my options once the time comes. As of right now, I would like to enter the draft.
"I'm just taking it day by day, getting out and doing stuff when I can to try to take my mind off everything. If the draft comes, it comes. If it doesn't, I know I'll have another year to come back to college and compete with a group of guys who mean the world to me."
If the sixth-inning strikeout was indeed Parish's final act as a Lion, it was a fitting one. The Tahlequah, Oklahoma, native and former Northeastern State RiverHawk fanned seven in that game to become the MIAA's all-time career strikeout leader with 352.
"Looking back, I'm happy I set the record when I did," Parish said with a laugh. "It would have felt like unfinished business if I hadn't. But people do tell me now that I could put the record out of reach if I come back. So that's something to consider."
The abbreviated 2020 season saw Parish go 4-0 with a 2.65 earned run average in six starts. He struck out 57 batters and surrendered 18 hits in 34 innings.
MSSU, ranked No. 25 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's most recent Division II poll, finished 2020 with 16-5 record.
"With the season ending the way it did, it's a strange situation for everyone," Parish said. "Like I said, the team really had high expectations for this season, considering what we did the year before. But I talked to quite a few of the guys and a lot of them plan on coming back to give it another try.
"A lot of the guys I've talked to are still getting in a lot of their work. So the extra time off could be used as an advantage if you take a different perspective. A lot of them could be a lot better and stronger when they get back. So they'll be ready, and there's a chance I could be right there with them."
