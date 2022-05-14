NEOSHO, Mo. — Known for his defensive prowess behind the plate, Eli Zar proved he can swing it, too.
The junior backstop went a perfect 4 for 4 with one home run and five RBI to lead third-seeded Neosho past sixth-seeded Pembroke Hill in the Class 5 District 7 quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Roy B. Shaver Field.
The Wildcats (14-15) advanced to the district semifinals, where they'll play second-seeded Webb City at 4 p.m. Monday at Neosho.
Zar got his squad on the board first with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Pembroke Hill answered right back as Dylan Nutter came across on a passed ball in the top of the second.
Then in the bottom half of the frame, River Brill broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI double before increasing Neosho's lead to 3-1 by scoring on a passed ball. Zar's homer came later in that inning, a two-run shot as the Wildcats took a four-run advantage.
Pembroke Hill countered with three runs in the third and two in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead. However in the bottom of the fourth, Zar tied the game with an RBI single, while Wyatt Shadwick gave Neosho a 7-6 advantage with an RBI triple.
The Wildcats did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Carson Williams picked up the win for Neosho. He worked 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen and allowed just one run on four hits.
Kael Smith got the start and surrendered two earned runs on four hits through 2 1/3 innings of work. Austin Rodriguez covered the next 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up two earned runs.
The Wildcats offense tallied 10 hits. In addition to Zar's big day, Brill and Shadwick finished with two hits and RBI apiece.
