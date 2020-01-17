After blocking 51 shots over 47 games in the previous two seasons, everyone is surprised by Missouri Southern junior Zoe Campbell breaking the single-season blocks record just past the midway point of her junior season.
And that includes Campbell.
"No, I was not expecting this at all," Campbell said after Thursday night's game at Lincoln. "It's crazy. I'm surprised and happy at the same time."
Campbell, 6-foot-3 center from Australia, rejected a shot by the Blue Tigers' Natasha Dolinsky deep in the lane about three minutes into the first quarter to break the school record of 42 set by Brianna Volmer in the 2005-06 season.
Campbell blocked another shot later in the game, giving her 44 for the season and 95 for her career. She ranks second on the Lions' career list, trailing Caryn Schumaker who had 109 blocks from 1987-91.
Campbell began this season with a school-record seven blocked shots against Harding. Her 44 blocks also are tops in the MIAA this season and 17 more than anyone else in the league.
"It's a little bit of everything," she said. "Obviously my height is a big factor. I'm just doing my job basically. When the guards get beat, it's my job to step up and help. I've always had pretty good timing I guess. That helps as well."
"She has a knack for keeping her hands up," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "A lot of times they will shoot it right into her hands and she doesn't have to do a whole lot about it.
"And she's long. She jumps a little bit on her tippy toes. One thing I'd like her to do a little better is grab it after she blocks it."
Campbell's scoring and rebounding numbers also made a big jump this season, now at 10.7 points and 7.5 boards.
"(My season goals) were to play with more confidence, to get more points and rebounds, to be more a part of the game," Campbell said. "Last year I did a little bit, but this year my goals to step up and play (better)."
"For Zoe, it's awesome," Ressel said. "She's such a great kid. The whole group, their chemistry right now is unbelievable. They are pulling for each other and playing for each other. That's so much fun to see."
Chasidee Owens' career-high 32 points led the Lions to a 74-65 victory over Lincoln. Owens, 5-foot-10 senior forward, raised her average to 16.4 points, which ranks fifth in the MIAA.
The Lions (5-10, 2-5 MIAA) won consecutive games for the first time this season, but they face a big challenge today at league-leading Central Missouri (12-3, 6-0 MIAA).
The Jennies have won nine straight games after Wednesday night's 72-50 victory over short-handed Pittsburg State. The Jennies average 67.6 points and allow just 56.3, holding 12 of their last 15 opponents to 60 points or less.
"They are really good, especially at home," Ressel said. "They will run their offense extremely well. They guard hard, are aggressive defensively. With (Morgan) Fleming (14.6 points) and (Megan) Skaggs (16.3), those two have a national championship underneath their belt. They know how to win. (Nija) Collier, a transfer from Kansas City Kansas Community College, is another good player.
"We have to take care of the basketball, and we have to be strong and make sure we rebound and keep them out of the paint. They area a good-shooting team from the 3-point line, but we have to do a good job of keeping them off the boards."
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (5-10, 2-5 MIAA)
Pts.
F Chasidee Owens, 5-10 sr. 16.4
C Zoe Campbell, 6-3 jr. 10.7
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 15.0
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 6.1
G Amber Buch, 5-7 so. 6.1
Cent. Missouri (12-3, 6-0 MIAA)
F Megan Skaggs, 6-0 sr. 16.3
F Morgan Fleming, 6-0 sr. 14.6
F Nija Collier, 6-0 jr. 13.5
F Morgan Vanhyfte, 6-0 jr. 3.3
G Gigi McAtee, 5-11 jr. 3.7
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1 p.m.
Site: UCM Multipurpose Building, Warrensburg
Last game: MSSU 74, Lincoln 65; UCM 72, Pittsburg State 50
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (42-60). Dave Slifer, 16th season at UCM (313-139).
Series: UCM leads 42-23 after a 70-67 victory in Joplin on Jan. 20, 2019. The Lions are 7-22 on the road against the Jennies.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 12:40 p.m.
