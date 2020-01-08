Zoe Campbell's family is safe in Australia

As wildfires continue to cause death and destruction in Australia, Missouri Southern junior Zoe Campbell’s family in Caloundra, Australia, is safe.
“they are fine. They haven’t been affected at all,” she said before the Lions’ practice on Wednesday afternoon. “I have called more regular now, especially because of break, too. I’ve had more time to call and talk. Just to make sure that they’re OK and they’re safe.”
The fires first flared last September, and so far they have caused at least 26 deaths and destroyed 2,000 homes.
“New South Wales and the south coast are pretty bad,” Campbell said. “I’ve been to Sydney, but I haven’t been to Victoria as much.”
Campbell’s family lives on the east coach, which is called the Sunshine Coast.
“There have been some close — about 100 kilometers (62 miles), but they’re not nearly as bad,” she said. “They’ve kept them under control.”
She occasionally checks the television news for updates.
“I’ve watched a little bit, but not a lot,” Campbell said. “I’ve tried not to because it’s sad. It’s said and kind of surprising because you’d never think that it would happen or get that bad. In Australia we have fire seasons every summer because it’s so hot, but it’s never been this bad, at least in the last 30 years. The dry weather and the drought that we’ve had has made it so much worse.”
In recent days it has been reported that some of the fires were intentionally set.
“That’s also surprising and very sad, that people would want to hurt people by setting fires and causing destruction,” Campbell said.
Campbell has moved into the Lions’ starting lineup this season, averaging 13.2 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds. She also has 40 of the Lions’ 74 blocked shots.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
