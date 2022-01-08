Brothers Kane and Kamon Cooper combined to score 22 points and help lift the Lockwood boys basketball team to a 50-25 win over McAuley Catholic on Saturday at McAuley Catholic High School.
Kane finished with 13 points while Kamon added nine. Lockwood took a 30-17 lead into halftime before outscoring the Warriors (2-9) 20-8 in the second half.
For Mcauley, Noah Black scored a team-high seven points while Jacob Barcich and Jeffrey Horinek added six points apiece.
The Warriors play host to Sheldon on Tuesday.
