mcauley catholic logo

Brothers Kane and Kamon Cooper combined to score 22 points and help lift the Lockwood boys basketball team to a 50-25 win over McAuley Catholic on Saturday at McAuley Catholic High School.

Kane finished with 13 points while Kamon added nine. Lockwood took a 30-17 lead into halftime before outscoring the Warriors (2-9) 20-8 in the second half.

For Mcauley, Noah Black scored a team-high seven points while Jacob Barcich and Jeffrey Horinek added six points apiece.

The Warriors play host to Sheldon on Tuesday.

Tags

Trending Video