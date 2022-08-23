The Lockwood Tigers enter their second season of 8-man football after going 6-3 in 2022 with an appearance in the semifinals of the District 1 playoffs.
Lockwood returns eight starters and 15 lettermen from last year’s squad. Among the top returners for the Tigers are eight athletes who were all-district or all-area performers.
“We had a lot of kids who were playing varsity for the first time,” 16th-year Lockwood coach Clay Lasater said. “The year before that, we had graduated a really good group of seniors who had started since they were sophomores. So the kids that played varsity last year for us, they were getting kind of their first chance of varsity football since they were behind such a loaded senior class.
“Those guys, along with us kind of learning a new game, were getting their first year of varsity football experience. So I’m excited to see how things go this year now that they have a year of experience under their belt along with us coaches. The hope is we can grow from where we finished last year.”
The Tigers got off to a roaring start last season as they won their first five games while outscoring their opponents by an average of 44.8 points per game.
It wasn’t until the latter portion of the season that Lockwood ran into its toughest competition. The Tigers went 1-3 in their final four games with two losses coming against a formidable Archie program and one loss against St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia.
In the district playoffs, Lockwood claimed a 52-26 win over Liberal before seeing its season end in a 40-14 setback to Archie.
“There are those little things that are different between 11-man and 8-man, just what you see on a regular basis both offensively and defensively,” 16th-year Lockwood coach Clay Lasater said. “We had to go through that learning curve last year. So in preparation, things were slightly different.
“I think as coaches, we learned quite a bit about those differences and how to prepare. As players, we had to tweak our system. Now that we’ve made some of those tweaks, I think it’s something that will be a little easier this year for our returners. … We obviously have a considerable gap to close when it comes to teams like Archie, but if we can make those games more competitive, I think that will definitely show the progress we’ve been trying to make since the end of last season.”
Among the team’s top returners are first-team all-district and all-area honorees Eli Kerr (senior QB/DB) and Logan Wells (senior DE). Nash McGuire (junior RB/WR), Hank Eggerman (junior RB/WR), Kameron Burton (senior OL), Blake Cossins (senior OL), Rachel Baugh (junior K) and Nick Thieman (sophomore utility) also picked up all-district or all-area honors at the end of the campaign.
Kerr was named an all-area offensive player of the year after assuming the starting role at the position in the early stages of Lockwood’s season opener against Jasper. Kerr replaced then-sophomore Henry Schnelle, who exited the first quarter with a broken collarbone.
Lasater said Kerr and Schnelle have exchanged practice reps at QB over the course of the summer. The starter will likely be named in the days leading up to the Tigers’ season opener.
“It was one of those deals where Eli really didn’t have a lot of reps at QB going into last season,” Lasater said. “With small schools, it’s not like you just have a backup who’s taken a lot of reps and can just slide into a position right away. … It took him a while to get used to the different things he had to do as a quarterback. So it was amazing the success he had without having a summer and preseason to prepare.
“We’ve been using both (Kerr and Schnelle) at QB so far this summer. We’ll kind of see how it shakes out. They’re just very different styles when it comes to QB. I’m not sure we know yet how the puzzle pieces will fit together. … Both are great kids and should get plenty of playing time in one facet or another.”
Lasater added that Burton has emerged as another leader for the team since the latter stages of last season.
“Kameron stepped in and played offensive line for us last year, and he just really kept improving as the season went along,” he said. “He’s bought in and accepted more of the leadership this offseason. So I’m excited about him.”
Lockwood will be challenged right off the bat in 2022 as it opens its season at home against Archie before hitting the road to take on defending state champion Drexel in week two.
“Those first two weeks are going to be challenging and a big test,” Lasater said. “You’re excited to play good teams and see how you can match up. That part will be exciting to see early on. Then (week 4 opponent) Greenfield is one of our historic rivals. So that is another one you have circled on the schedule.”
