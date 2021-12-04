PIERCE CITY, Mo. — The College Heights Christian boys basketball team used a dominant third quarter to pull away for an eventual 46-37 victory over East Newton in the championship of the Pierce City Tournament on Saturday.
The Cougars (3-1) took an 18-15 lead into halftime before going on a 15-2 surge in the third quarter to go up by 16 points.
Miller Long led the scoring for CHC with 23 points, while Ethan Meeks added 12 points, Curtis Davenport seven points and Ethan Adel four points.
Long and Davenport were both selected to the all-tournament team. Long was also named the tournament’s most valuable player.
“Our kids played well the whole tournament,” CHC head coach Eric Johnson said. “It was a tough tournament with teams like East Newton, Marshfield and Crane. So it was good competition and we played well. Defensively, we gave good effort. … In a lot of ways, we improved each game.”
Kelton Sorrell paced East Newton (2-1) offensively with 12 points.
The Cougars resume the regular season with a game at Miller on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.