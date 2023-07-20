Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Cherokee, Newton, McDonald and western Jasper Counties through 845 AM CDT... At 755 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Treece to near South West City. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Big Sugar Creek State Park, Carl Junction, Baxter Springs, Galena, Oronogo, Seneca, Granby, Anderson, Carterville, Noel, Duquesne, Dodge, Goodman, Duenweg, South West City and Diamond. This includes the following highways... Interstate 44 between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH