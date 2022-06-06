Carthage football head coach Jon Guidie knew as well as anybody that Luke Gall was poised to have a stellar junior campaign on the gridiron.
That said, the 28th-year coach wasn’t less astonished by the things he saw Gall do over the course of the 2021 season.
Take the Tigers’ season opener at Ozark High School for example.
Coming out of halftime with a 35-0 lead, Guidie informed his starters on offense that they would get one more drive before being taken out for the rest of the game — no matter the result of the possession or the number of plays.
I took just one play for Gall to force his coach’s hand.
“On our very first play of the half, we just ran an inside zone play and Luke took it 75 or 80 yards to the house,” Guidie said, laughing. “He just split two people and looked like a freight train rolling through there. I just kind of watched him and thought to myself, ‘Well, that was quick.’
“You could really see then that he was going to have a special year.”
And a special year it was.
A two-way standout at running back and linebacker for Carthage in the fall, Gall has been named The Globe’s football player of the year for the 2021-22 school year after amassing season totals of 1,902 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns, 88 tackles, six sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
Gall helped lead Carthage to an undefeated regular season and a Central Ozark Conference title. The Tigers ended their season with a 10-1 record after falling 28-21 to eventual Class 5 state champion Webb City in the District 6 championship game.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound workhorse was named the MSHSAA Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season. He averaged 11.5 yards per carry and lost just one fumble over the course of the campaign, and he completed two of three passes for 48 yards and a TD.
Gall was also tabbed the COC offensive player of the year and as well as a co-defensive player of the year with his teammate, senior defensive lineman Micah Lindsey, who recorded 91 tackles (67 solo), 11 sacks, 27 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.
“I can’t think of anybody offhand that has been more productive than Luke Gall on both sides of the ball,” Guidie said. “People ask me all of the time, ‘Where is he best? Running back or linebacker?’ For us, he’s equally productive on both sides. When he’s not on the field on one side, you notice.”
Guidie credited the leap Gall made from his sophomore to junior season to his work ethic in the offseason.
“One thing about Luke is he’s an extremely hard worker,” he said. “After his sophomore year, he decided he was going to get in the weight room and bulk up physically, which he did. This guy worked tirelessly after school every single day and really got himself in top physical condition. He played at about 180, 185 (pounds) his sophomore year and came into his junior year weighing 200.”
Gall has already garnered recruiting attention at the NCAA Division I and II levels, including Oklahoma State, New Mexico State, Western Michigan, Western Illinois, Air Force Academy, South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State, Missouri State, Illinois State and Pittsburg State.
“He’s got a few options, and I would venture to say he’ll get a few more as time goes by,” Guidie said.
