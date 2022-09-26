College Heights Christian School junior Madelyn Colin was honored for eclipsing 1,000 career assists after the Cougars’ volleyball match against Golden City on Monday night at the old CHCS gym.
Colin, being recognized in front of a CHCS crowd full of her friends, family and peers, was presented a volleyball that had “1,000 Assists” inked in bold lettering across it.
“She hit it (the milestone) probably over a week ago, but by the time you get caught up with stats, you finally realize it,” CHCS coach Mary Colin said. “She’s probably at more like 1,200 assists after tonight. But she was surprised. She didn’t know the honor was coming, which says a lot about her. She’s a very unselfish player who loves to just dish the ball up. She’s a really good all-around teammate, and her teammates know that. So they were really pumped for her.
“A lot of members of the community showed up and had signs that said “1,000” on it, which is funny because they were holding them up during the match. I knew she wouldn’t know they were for her because that’s just the kind of kid she is. She’s not out there to be honored. So when it was over, the athletic director started to congratulate her in front of everybody and her eyes got real big. So that was really cool.”
Madelyn had a fitting performance on her special night with 44 assists, five aces and 11 digs.
However, College Heights, competing without senior standout Addison Lawrence, had to overcome a slow start in the match and ultimately saw a late comeback attempt fall short as Golden City escaped with the victory in five sets.
The Eagles (15-8-2) jumped out to a 2-0 match lead with set wins of 25-22 and 25-19 before the Cougars (15-4-1) rallied to tie with set wins of 25-14 and 25-22. Golden City went on to claim a 15-7 win in the decisive fifth set.
“We got some devastating news that Addison Lawrence is out with an injury,” Coach Colin said. “We discovered that in the middle of the day. So we actually played a very tough Golden City opponent with a completely different lineup. It took us a couple sets to get a rhythm and then we really started to play together as a team.
“It was a really fun match, and I’m very proud of our girls for battling back when their lineup and chemistry was thrown off a bit. Addie was on the sideline being great teammate, cheering them on. But her seniors — her friends that she’s been playing with for a very long time — they don’t think they’ve ever played a game without her. So it says a lot about them and how well they played tonight.”
Lauren Ukena finished with 22 kills, five aces and nine digs, while Lindsay Griesemer added 12 kills and four aces. Marley Woodford chipped in 12 kills as well, and Ava Masena finished with 15 serve points, 18 digs and four aces.
College Heights will be back in action on Tuesday to play host to East Newton at 5:30 p.m.
