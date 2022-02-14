NEOSHO, Mo. — Sami Mancini scored a team-high 15 points to help lead the Webb City girls basketball team to a 48-40 win over Central Ozark Conference foe Neosho on Monday night at Neosho High School.
Mancini shot 7 of 13 from the floor and also grabbed 12 rebounds to secure a double-double. Mia Robbins added nine points and four steals, while Kate Brownfield and Izzy Lopez chipped in eight and six points, respectively.
The Cardinals (9-12) jumped out to a 20-14 lead by halftime before outscoring Neosho (8-16) 28-26 in the second half.
Karlee Elick shot 7 of 9 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the foul line to finish with a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats. She also secured a double-double with 14 rebounds.
Emily Phillips added six points for Neosho, while Maelynn Garrett and Beclynn Garrett chipped in five points apiece.
Both teams return to play on Thursday, with Webb City playing at Republic and Neosho playing at Nixa.
