Wyatt Satterlee woke up on Monday morning and had no clue how he was going to get through 18 holes of golf.
Less than 24 hours removed from running his first full marathon at the 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Run to Remember, it was a hard enough task for the Joplin junior to simply get out of bed.
“My legs were extremely tight, extremely sore,” Wyatt recollected on Thursday afternoon as he partook in a practice round with his brother and JHS teammate, sophomore Harry Satterlee. “There was a lot of acute pain every time I took a step. It was in my quad, my hamstring and my calf.
“I don’t know how to explain it other than everything felt tight and I was walking very stiff. It was like I had stilts for legs.”
Despite the pain and tightness, Wyatt didn’t view quitting on his team as an option. He ended up battling his way through a challenging round in the Bird Dog Invitational at Briarbrook Golf Course in Carl Junction, Mo., to shoot a 12-over-par 84.
It wasn’t a score that lived up to Wyatt’s typical standards. But on that day, it would do.
“I hoped I would start to loosen up as the day went on, but I never really did,” Wyatt said. “I was just happy to get through it. I always knew I was going to finish it because my team needed me there. I wish I could have played a little bit better to help us get first place, but it was better than choosing to sit the tournament out and leave my team hanging.”
“He was going through a lot of pain,” Joplin coach Jack Pace said. “He couldn’t bend over and read his putts and he still shot an 84, which is pretty dang good. It’s about eight or 10 strokes higher than he usually shoots, but he managed to walk — or hobble, really — the 18 holes and finish what he started.”
The Eagles ended up carding a 319 to finish runner-up in the team standings behind champion Ozark (313). Carl Junction (321), Carthage (323) and Webb City (323) rounded out the top five teams in the 16-school event.
Harry Satterlee shot a 2-under 70 to win the individual title as he recorded six birdies on the day. Hobbs Campbell (79) and Ian Surbrugg (86) rounded out the individual results for Joplin.
Wyatt said he couldn’t talk Harry into running the marathon with him on Sunday.
“He’s the good golfer and he wisely chose to not run in the marathon with me,” Wyatt said, laughing. “I’m with him right now actually at the course, and he just made a birdie to go to 3-under through seven holes. … He’s doing really well for our team this year and he’s just a sophomore. So he has an extremely bright future.”
So what would motivate Wyatt to run his first full marathon in the first place?
“I’d done two half marathons before — one when I was actually nine years old,” he said. “I personally have a love-hate relationship with running, but I find that doing things you don’t like can make you a tougher person mentally. ... I think it’s good for the mental fortitude you get from it.”
“It didn’t surprise me that he would challenge himself with something like that,” Pace said. “This is a kid who is going to Annapolis (Maryland) and wants to be a Navy Seal. He is driven. With anybody else, I might have been surprised. Not with Wyatt.”
Up next for the Joplin golf team will be the Central Ozark Conference Tournament at Pointe Royale Golf Course in Branson, Mo. The Eagles will hit the road on Sunday and partake in a practice round on the course before the tournament officially begins on Monday morning.
“We feel pretty good about it and have high expectations,” Pace said. “We have one senior, three juniors and a sophomore going. … Harry, Wyatt and Hobbs each have a good shot to make a title push or at least finish high on the leaderboard, and I’m looking to get a good fourth score from Ian or Dylan (Bozarth).
“Our goal is to win it. Ozark beat us by (six) strokes earlier this week, but we look to get back those strokes with Wyatt. Us, Ozark, Nixa and Carl Junction I think will be playing in a group together, so all of the toughest competition should be playing together.”
Joplin has won three of the five tournaments it has competed in this season.
