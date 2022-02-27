The Missouri Southern softball team was limited to just a pair of hits in a 1-0 setback to Maryville in the Lions’ first game of the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament on Sunday at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
Maryville’s Emersen Heron came on in relief in the second inning and surrendered just one hit to close out the game and pick up her third win of the season. She struck out four batters as well.
Heron relieved starter Olivia Jarvis, who allowed one hit and walked two batters in 1 2/3 innings of work.
The lone run scored in the ballgame came in the top of the first inning when Erin Sammelmann singled to plate Taylor Shingler.
Kara Amos tossed a complete game for MSSU (5-7) and was charged with the loss despite limiting Maryville (4-6) to just one earned run and six hits in seven innings. She fell to 2-4 in the early season.
Josie Tofpi and Amos logged one hit apiece to pace Southern at the plate.
Taylor Shingler and Melanie Nelson tallied two hits apiece for Maryville.
Southern wraps up the Mathis-Zenner tournament with a doubleheader against Northern State on Monday. The first game is slated for 2 p.m.
