BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The McAuley Catholic baseball team built an early 4-1 lead but ultimately suffered a 14-4 setback to Baxter Springs on Thursday.
The Warriors (6-4) had two-run showings in the first and second innings to go up by three runs before the Lions closed the game with 13 unanswered runs. Baxter Springs outhit McAuley 7-5.
A total of nine fielding errors were committed in the game, with McAuley suffering five and Baxter Springs four.
Michael Parrigon led McAuley at the plate, going 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. Rocco-Bazzano Joseph had a double and drove in one run, while Kable Reichrdt had a single and drove in two runs.
Trey Martinez started for McAuley and surrendered eight runs (one earned) and three hits in 2 2/3 innings of work. Brek Sickman allowed six earned runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
The Warriors hit the road to take on Lamar at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
