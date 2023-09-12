It appears the McAuley Warrior volleyball seniors and freshmen are beginning to gel after claiming 2-0 match wins over both Bronaugh (0-6) and Exeter (1-7-2) in a triangular Tuesday night at McAuley.
The Warriors (4-7-4) have now won four straight matches.
In its first match of the night against Bronaugh, McAuley was down 2-4 before reeling off nine straight points with senior Avery Gardner at the service line. Gardner logged two of her game-high four aces during the Warriors nine-point scoring binge and gave McAuley an 11-4 lead.
“She is an all-around great player,” McAuley Coach Sarah Nangle said of Gardner. “She plays every position and has the most heart on my team. She’s a very aggressive and consistent server and I can give her placements on the court to serve to certain players on the other team. She did the job really well.”
Gardner explained how she kept focus during the nine-point run.
“Just the fact that we needed to get up — we needed the energy and the intensity,” Gardner said. “That’s something you can do by yourself through serving. Focusing on that really helped.”
Bronaugh clawed back to within four points at 12-8, but the Warriors held off the rally and led 17-10 late. Bronaugh again fought back to within four at 17-13, but the Warriors outscored Bronaugh 8-4 down the stretch to claim the set one win 25-17.
In set two, the teams played within two points of each other until at 13-13, McAuley went on an eight-point streak to take a 21-13 lead. Freshman Olivia Parrigon logged two aces during the streak.
Bronaugh came within six at 22-16, but the Warriors recorded the final three points of the set to claim a 2-0 match win.
Senior Kloee Williamson led the McAuley offensive attack with seven kills.
Nangle said she usually looks to Williamson to help at the setter position, but an injured non-hitting hand has changed the senior’s duties on the offense.
“It’s good for her to be on the court, but we are missing her as one of our setters as well,” Nangle said.
Gardner and junior Jadyn LaFerla chipped in three kills each. Gardner had four service aces and Parrigon had three.
In its second match of the night, McAuley took care of Exeter 25-22 and 25-14.
In the opening set, the Warriors leapt out to a 9-0 lead, with LaFerla serving. They held their biggest lead at 14-4, before Exeter battled back to within four points at 18-14. McAuley held off the Exeter surge for a while, but Exeter came with in two points at 24-22 before a Williamson spike down the right baseline sealed the match one win for the Warriors at 25-22.
In their final set, the teams were close early, with McAuley holding its biggest lead of the set so far at 10-6. The Warriors extended their lead to six at 14-8, but let Exeter back within three points at 16-13, before reeling off four straight points to take a 20-13 lead. Up 21-14, Williamson closed out the match for McAuley with four straight service aces and the Warriors logged the 25-14 set and 2-0 match win.
Williamson led the Warriors with six kills and five ace. Gardner added five kills, while LaFerla contributed four aces.
In the middle match of the night, Exeter prevailed over Bronaugh 2-0 with 25-20 and 25-18 wins.
Up next for McAuley, a road match against a 7-1 Liberal team on Thursday.
