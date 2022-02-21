The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team is headed to the Class 1 District 5 semifinals after earning a 59-41 win over Sheldon on Monday at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
The fourth-seeded Warriors (7-20) jumped out to a 27-21 lead by halftime before outscoring fifth-seeded Sheldon 32-20 in the second half.
Eight different McAuley players scored in the game. Noah Black led the way with 22 points, while Rocco Bazzano-Joseph added 16, Michael Parrigon six, Bradley Wagner five and Jeffrey Horinek four. Kable Reichardt, Jacob Bracich and Declan Berstresser added two points apiece.
Bazzano-Joseph and Black each kneed down four 3-pointers.
Shon Bogart and Riley Chapman paced the scoring for Sheldon with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
McAuley plays top-seeded Golden City at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.
In another District 5 quarterfinal, third-seeded Thomas Jefferson Independent picked up a 69-37 win over sixth-seeded Bronaugh.
TJ had three players score in double figures, with Caden Myers scoring 22 points, Jay Ball 15 points and Tyler Brouhard 11 points.
The Cavaliers, improving to 19-6, take on second-seeded Lockwood in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
