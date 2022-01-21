CHEROKEE, Kan. — The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team suffered a 60-24 loss to Baxter Springs in the consolation bracket of the Lancer Classic on Friday at Southeast High School.
The Warriors fell in a 34-12 hole by halftime before being outscored 26-12 in the second half.
Michael Parrigon, Noah Black and Jeffrey Horinek each scored six points to pace McAuley.
The Warriors play Riverton in the seventh-place game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
