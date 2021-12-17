The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team logged its second win of the season in a convincing 72-42 triumph over Northeast Vernon County on Friday night at McAuley Catholic High School.
The Warriors (2-6) posted a 40-26 lead at halftime and went on to outscore the Knights 32-16 in the second half.
Noah Black led the scoring for McAuley with 20 points while Michael Parrigon and Jeffery Horinek added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Black made a game-high two 3-pointers.
The Warriors play host to Galena (Kan.) on Monday.
