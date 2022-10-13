CLEVER, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys cross country team had three runners place top-30 individually en route to a fourth-place team finish at the Clever Invitational on Thursday.
The Warriors finished with 137 points and were bested only by first-place Stockton (62), second-place Strafford (92) and third-place Fair Grove (132). A total of 29 boys teams competed in the race.
Michael Parrigon was the top finisher for McAuley, crossing the finish line in 18 minutes, three seconds to place 16th individually. Trae Veer and Phillip Motazedi placed 20th and 28th, respectively.
Also competing for the McAuley boys were Joe Staton (43rd), Alex Bohachick (51st), Drew Zeb (52nd), Connor Taffner (70th), Kable Reichardt (79th), Cliff Nolan (89th) and Grant Horinek (131st).
College Heights had four runners compete in the race and was led by Colton McMillan, who placed 56th. Caleb Quade finished 63rd, while Josiah Thomas placed 64th and William Porter 137th.
Stockton’s Braden Postlewait claimed the individual crown with a time of 16:22.
On the girls’ side, College Heights had three runners place top-20 individually as the Cougars recorded a fifth-place team finish.
Clever won the team title with 95 points, while Mansfield (114), Strafford (115), Stockton (119) and CHCS (130) rounded out the top five schools.
Jayli Johnson paced the Cougars with a time of 21:28, which was good enough for 13th place. Maria Anderegg logged a time of 21:45 to place 17th and was followed by Jesalin Bever (20th), Madelyn Jordan (52nd), Emily Winters (72nd) and Madi Carson (78).
Kendall Ramsey led the McAuley girls with a time of 21:14 for a 12th-place finish. Marbellie Villanueva (61st), Brooke Righter (84th) and Samantha Perrin (88th) also competed for the Warriors.
Spokane’s Lily Hunsucker won the girls’ race with a time of 20:06.
