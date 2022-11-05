COLUMBIA — The list of ‘firsts’ around the McAuley Catholic cross country program grew by leaps and bounds on Saturday.
The Warriors had a solid day in both the girls and boys races in the program’s first-ever trip to the state championships with full teams.
The boys brought home a fourth-place finish, while the girls secured the program’s first-ever all-stater. In 2021, the parochial school hired former Carthage coach Andy Youngworth, who quickly turned around the program – though it took some changes.
“I handed out summer schedules (the first year) and they said, ‘We run in the summer?’” Youngworth recalled during the MSHSAA Class 1 State Championships held on Saturday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
The next question asked by the team was, “We run at 6:30 a.m.?”
Youngworth said yes to both, a new concept for the program that was restarted in 2013.
“If you want to be good, this is what you have to do,” Youngworth told the team. “There was no resistance; they just didn’t know. If you want to (be all-state), you have to follow through and at the end of the day. Did you put in the work?”
The Warriors secured only the second-ever athletic trophy, joining the boys basketball team back in 1981 by placing fourth in Class 1.
Sophomore Michael Parrigon secured an all-state medal by placing 21st place, a bounceback from a knee injury that kept him from running for three weeks. Freshman Trae Veer placed 24th, the penultimate runner to earn an all-state medal.
They are the program’s second and third all-staters, following Max Ostermeyer’s run when the program returned.
“At the end, the kids had confidence in the plan,” Youngworth said.
Junior Kendall Ramsey took eighth place, becoming the girls program’s first-ever all-state and highest finisher at the same time. The three-time state qualifier ran 21:07.6. She worked her way up from 19th after the first lap into a top-10 finish.
“It means a lot to me to be the first person in school to place,” Ramsey said. “We made so much history this year … it is just a blessing, honestly. I have been working on this and everyone has been there for me. It’s been amazing; words can’t describe it.”
“She had a really good year,” Youngworth said of Ramsey, who also plays volleyball in the fall.
The girls team placed 13th in the standing in the first year the team had enough runners to be considered in the team standings.
THOMAS JEFFERSON
Thomas Jefferson’s Kip Atteberry closed out his career with a runner-up finish in the Class 1 race.
The senior ran the 5K course in 17:01 — improving on his fourth-place finish from last year. He came in behind Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay, who ran 16:28.2 to repeat as the state champion.
“I was hoping to give Riley more competition but I didn’t feel great and the mud was everywhere,” Atteberry said. “There was not going to be any (personal records) with everyone running slow. I actually had a pack with me the entire race, so I was trying to figure out a strategy. But the mud was a huge factor, trying to figure out where you could run.”
Like most of Missouri, the Columbia area got hammered with rain on Friday night. That made the course soggy. But being the sixth and final race of the day, the Class 1 boys encountered an even messier track.
Atteberry was among the leaders throughout the race, never being any lower than third place.
Thomas Jefferson had two runners in the girls race, led by Sarah Mueller’s 53rd-place finish.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS
The College Heights Christian girls took 11th place in the first race of the day. Senior Jayli Johnson and sophomore Marla Anderegg finished back-to-back, 37th and 38th, respectively.
On the boys side, Colton McMillan, a freshman, was 121st place in the Class 1 race.
