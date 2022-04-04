The McAuley Catholic baseball team erupted for 21 runs in the second inning en route to a 26-3 run-rule victory over Sheldon in three innings on Monday at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the early season with the triumph.
McAuley outhit Sheldon 11-4 and was led at the plate by Joe Staton, who finished 2 for 2 with one RBI and four runs scored. Rocco Bazzano-Joseph doubled and logged a team-high three RBI, while Kable Reichardt doubled and drove in one run. Kevin Tran and Declan Berkstresser drove in two runs apiece.
Trey Martinez picked up the win after limiting Sheldon to three earned runs and four hits in three innings of work. He also struck out six batters.
The Warriors will take on College Heights Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m. inside Joe Becker Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.