A shorthanded McAuley Catholic girls basketball team fought till the end but wound up dropping its first loss of the season in a 53-42 setback to Galena (Kan.) on Monday night at McAuley.
The Warriors (8-1), competing with just six available players for a third consecutive game, held a 6-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs took command with a 17-4 surge in the second quarter for a 10-point lead at halftime.
McAuley kept pace with Galena in the second half but couldn’t muster a late comeback in the eventual 11-point loss.
“Give credit to Galena. They had a good game plan and pressured the ball,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “We made some uncharacteristic turnovers that I wish we could have had back, and we couldn’t get anything offensively because of that. We had over 20 turnovers, but I’m proud of the fight our girls showed to battle back. … It just wasn’t our night.”
The Warriors had three players score in double figures. Kennedy DeRuy led the way with 17 points, while Kayleigh Teeter added 12 points and Avery Eminger 10 points. DeRuy made two 3-pointers and Teeter chipped in one.
Mia Sarwinski and Raylinn Downey paced Galena with 21 and 12 points, respectively.
McAuley plays at Wyandotte (Okla.) on Jan. 6.
“We’re looking forward to a little bit of a break and getting healthy,” Howard said. “We’ve had a fantastic start to the season and we want to come back even stronger here in a few weeks.”
Bulldogs defeat Warriors in boys game
The Galena (Kan.) boys basketball team led the entire game Monday in defeating host McCauley Catholic 63-33.
Galena jumped out to a 36-10 halftime lead in dropping the Warriors to 2-7.
Michael Parrigon topped McAuley with nine points.
“Galena is a good ball club,” said McAuley coach Tony Witt. “They will win a lot of games and are very well coached and very unselfish.”
Witt added, “Our guys did not give up and came out in the second half and played better.”
McAuley will play at Wyandotte, Okla., at 5 p.m. Jan. 6.
