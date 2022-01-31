The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team had three players score in double figures en route to a lopsided 61-16 win over Bluejacket (Okla.) on Monday night in the first round of the Mercy/Warrior Classic at McAuley Catholic High School.
Kennedy DeRuy paced the Warriors with a game-high 21 points, while Abery Eminger added 14 points and Lily Black 10 points. Kaitlyn Bayes, Kloee Williamson and Avery Gardener rounded out the scoring with eight, six and two points, respectively.
McAuley jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, taking a 37-6 advantage into halftime and a 54-10 advantage into the final period.
Olivia Vaughn led the scoring for Bluejacket with six points.
The Warriors, now 15-5 on the season, play against Lamar in the semifinals on Wednesday.
