VERONA, Mo. — Avery Eminger and Lily Black recorded career-high scoring totals to help lift the McAuley Catholic girls basketball team to a 61-19 win over Verona in an Ozark 7 Conference opener on Friday night at Verona High School.
Eminger and Black tallied 19 and 14 points, respectively, while Kennedy DeRuy also finished in double figures with 14 points. McAuley's production on offense came despite the early departure of standout guard Kayleigh Teeter, who suffered an undisclosed knee injury in the first quarter.
The Warriors, improving to 11-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play, jumped out to a 26-14 lead by halftime before outscoring Verona 35-5 in the second half.
McAuley competes in the Lancer Classic in Cherokee, Kan., on Monday.
