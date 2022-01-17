CHEROKEE, Kan. — A shorthanded McAuley Catholic girls basketball team had no problems dispatching Southeast (Cheokee, Kan.) in a 57-28 victory in the first round of the Lancer Classic on Monday at Southeast High School.
The Warriors (12-2), competing without seniors Kayleigh Teeter and Avery Eminger, managed to build a 33-13 lead by halftime before outscoring Southeast 25-15 in the second half.
Fellow senior Kennedy DeRuy stepped up for McAuley in Teeter and Eminger’s absence by pouring in a game-high 32 points and making six 3-pointers. The scoring total was three points shy of matching DeRuy’s career-high.
Lily Black added nine points for McAuley, while Kloee Williamson and Avery Gardner tallied eight and five points, respectively. Kendall Ramsey chipped in three points.
The Warriors advance to the tournament semifinals to take on either Erie (Kan.) or Riverton (Kan.) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
In other first-round action, Columbus (Kan.) edged College Heights Christian 43-40. The Cougars (4-5) will compete in the consolation bracket on Thursday.
