The final shot of Kennedy DeRuy’s prep career inside McAuley Catholic High School didn’t lack difficulty.
Of course, the senior sharpshooter made it look about as simple as a layup. She tends to have a knack for that.
With under 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter, DeRuy came out of a McAuley timeout knowing she was about to get one last opportunity to hoist one from deep. After receiving a pass near the left wing, she shuffled to her left to utilize a screen, found just enough open space and leapt off of one foot as she launched a fadeaway 3-point shot from near the boundary line in front of the Warriors’ bench.
Nothing but net.
“It’s called 40,” DeRuy said of the play. “We just set that open corner shot. I knew someone was right on me and I just had to do a quick turnaround fade. I kind of rolled my ankle a little bit, so I wasn’t sure I was going to make it. But fortunately it went in, and it was just a really cool moment because of what happened after.”
The triple not only marked the final point scored by DeRuy on her McAuley home court, but it also moved her to fourth on the Warriors’ list of all-time scorers. She was greeted with a standing ovation right after notching the feat as she exited the game with 21 seconds left in the third period.
DeRuy finished with a game-high 22 points and made six triples to help lead McAuley to a 50-27 senior-night win on Thursday over Thomas Jefferson Independent. She now has 1,323 points in her career.
“We kind of drew up that last play for Kennedy to get her one more basket before I took her out,” McAuley head coach Mike Howard said. “You know, she’s never taken a shot she didn’t like. I’m glad she took it and glad she made it to end it on a high note. I can’t say enough about this kid and her work ethic. She deserved that recognition tonight.”
The Warriors ultimately took a 45-18 lead into the final period and never looked back in the eventual 26-point triumph.
McAuley used a dominant second quarter to pull away from TJ, going on a 9-0 run to built a double-digit advantage by halftime. Senior Avery Eminger led the scoring in the period with six points.
“We kind of came out and didn’t really know what to expect because we hadn’t seen TJ much this year,” Howard said. “We knew they had been improving throughout the year. So we just kind of tried to buckle down on defense and tried to get in passing lanes and create some turnovers. We dialed it up a bit in the second quarter and were able to push the lead up to double digits.”
The Warriors opened up the third quarter on an 8-2 run that was capped by an old-fashioned 3-point play by sophomore Kloee Williamson, who drew a foul on a made layup and then cashed in her ensuing freebie at the foul line to open up a 29-12 lead.
Eminger finished with 10 points while Williamson and Lily Black chipped in eight and six points, respectively.
A special tribute was arranged for McAuley’s third senior, Kayleigh Teeter, at the start of the game when she took the floor for the opening tip and made an uncontested layup off an assist by DeRuy. Thomas Jefferson players were involved in the tribute and joined the home crowd in applauding Teeter after the score.
Teeter, who suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through the season, moved to third place among all-time scorers for McAuley with the basket. She finishes her career with 1,383 points.
“It’s a great honor just to go out there one last time with teammates that I’ve played with since third grace and just cherish that moment,” Teeter said.
“Kayleigh, she’s a special player, and one whose season was cut short way too early,” Howard said. “We wanted to do something special for her tonight and give her one more basket and then get her the ceremony she served with the applause and everything. So I’m super proud of her.
“She’s had an amazing career here. Barring injury, she probably would have broken the all-time scoring record. But she still ends up in third place despite missing half of her senior year. I just couldn’t say enough about her and her family. Just a great person and great role model for our kids.”
“Our three seniors have been playing together since they were little. For them to end on a win tonight, I’m super proud of them. They’re like second daughters to me. So it’s a bit emotional in a way.”
Lannah Grigg and Sarah Mueller led the scoring for Thomas Jefferson with seven points apiece.
McAuley Catholic and Thomas Jefferson both compete in the Class 1 District 5 Tournament that opens this weekend at TJ. The 2-seeded Warriors (16-10) take on 7-seeded Everton at 11:30 a.m. Saturday before the 6-seeded Cavaliers (7-15) take on 3-seeded Bronaugh at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.