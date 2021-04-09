AURORA, Mo. — Bella Maningas and Kayleigh Teeter scored two goals apiece to aid the McAuley Catholic girls soccer team in a 6-0 win over Aurora on Thursday.
Grace Bishop and Isabella Clevenger both added one goal for the Warriors, who improved to 3-1 on the season.
Teeter also led McAuley in assists with three, while Ava Masena and Bishop had one assist apiece.
The Warriors totaled 16 shots in the game. Goalie Lindsey Greisemer went the distance and finished with seven saves.
McAuley returns to play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at New Covenant Academy in Springfield.
