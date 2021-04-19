SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls soccer team moved to 9-1 on the season after picking up a 6-0 shutout win over Hillcrest on Monday.
Senior Grace Bishop, a John Brown University (Siloam Springs, Arkansas) signee, scored two goals in the first half as the Warriors built a 3-0 lead. Kayleigh Teeter netted the first goal of the game off an assist by Bella Maningas.
McAuley continued to apply the pressure in the second half with three more goals, with one apiece coming from Maningas, Teeter and Kennedy DeRuy.
The Warriors tallied 16 shots on net.
Warriors goalkeeper Lindsay Griesmer went the distance and logged the saves.
McAuley plays at McDonald County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday
