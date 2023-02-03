In a game that saw the possession arrow change early and often, the McAuley Lady Warriors hung on for a 39-33 win over Purdy in the seventh-place game of the Mercy Warrior Classic on Friday night at McAuley High School.
"We came out with really good intensity and played tremendous defense — probably the best we have played all year — and held them to seven points in the first half. We were doing a great job rotating, getting deflections and getting turnovers," McAuley Head Coach Mike Howard said.
Both teams struggled with turnovers, but McAuley held an 8-4 advantage after the first quarter off Lily Black's 5 points.
The Warriors seemed intent on feeding the 6-foot senior the ball early and often with Black drawing several fouls on Purdy players.
"Offensively, we were feeding the ball down to Lily and getting her some baskets down low." Howard said. "She has a little bit of an advantage down there, so the game plan was to get her the ball down there as much as we possibly can. We did a really good job of that in the first half."
In the end, it was a balanced McAuley attack that proved the difference in the game.
McAuley's Kloee Williamson finished with a game-high 15 points, while Black added 13. Kendall Ramsey chipped in six for the Lady Warriors.
"Kendall did a great job for us offensively and defensively for us tonight," Howard said. "She's been battling some sickness here the last month but I feel like she had a lot more energy tonight then she's had in the last few games."
McAuley extended its early lead to 12-4 with two free throws by Brooke Righter and a Kendall Ramsey bucket at 5:30 of the second period.
Purdy weathered a six-minute scoring drought before two Serenity Morris free throws after a steal brought Purdy to within 6 at 12-6 with about 5 minutes left in the half.
But the Warriors defense allowed just one more point before the half, while scoring back-to-back field goals by Black and a Kloee Williamson free throw.
A Williamson three at the buzzer increased the Warriors lead to 20-7 going into the locker room at the break.
'We work on those late game situations," Howard said. "She got in trouble last game for not knowing the situation, and she wasn't going to mess that up again," Howard smiled.
McAuley's lead swelled to 17— its largest of the game — off a Ramsey transition bucket with 5:30 left in the third frame bringing the score to 26-9. That score remained unchanged until Purdy's Hadley Hughes hit two free throws at 2:34. The Eagles closed out the third quarter with a 7-2 run, bringing them the closest they had been since the first half at 28-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Purdy came with in single digits at 6:30 but McAuley quickly responded with a bucket of their own to give the Lady Warriors a 31-20 lead.
Purdy scored the next five points before two Williamson free throws brought McAuley's lead back to eight points with 4:28 remaining.
A Rylee Stanford score brought the Eagles to within six at 31-25 with 4:32 left in the game. Stanford led the Eagles with 11 points. Three other players — Rosa Schad, Kavery Postlewait and Jessi Hoppes — each chipped in 5.
The teams traded buckets and McAuley's lead remained at six with three minutes left, at 33-27, until Purdy tightened the game again at 36-30.
Each team logged a free throw to make the score 37-31 with about 40 seconds left to play. A Postlewait score brought the Eagles back within four at 37-33, but two Avery Gardner free throws brought McAuley back to a six-point lead and sealed the 39-33 win for the Lady Warriors.
"Give Purdy a pat on the back," Howard said. "They have a lot of heart and that showed in their come back."
Though disappointed with the first half of play by his Eagles, Purdy Head Coach Drew Williams praised his team for their halftime adjustments.
"I simply told them they were better than what they showed in that first half," Williams said. "We came out flat defensively and offensively. We started out a little rocky to start the third, but we found our way defensively. That's key for us, our defense allows us to create offense."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.