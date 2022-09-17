The McAuley Catholic volleyball went 3-1 to finish runner-up in the Thomas Jefferson Invitational on Saturday at TJ.
The Warriors opened the day with a pair of two-set sweeps in pool play, defeating Sheldon 25-19 and 25-21 before knocking off Thomas Jefferson 25-21 and 25-23.
In bracket play, McAuley took on Purdy in the semifinals and claimed another sweep with set scores of 25-14 and 25-16.
The championship match saw Galena (Mo.) down McAuley by set scores of 25-19 and 25-10.
TJ finished the day at 2-2 after advancing to the tournament’s semifinals, where they fell to Galena by set scores of 25-12 and 25-9. The Cavaliers defeated Sheldon and lost to McAuley in pool play before beating Exeter in the quarterfinals.
McAuley will travel to Sarcoxie on Monday before playing host to TJ on Thursday.
