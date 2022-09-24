ROGERS, Ark. — The McAuley Catholic volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday to reach the semifinals of the Providence Academy Tournament.
The Warriors went 2-1 in pool play before opening the first round of bracket play with a win over Founders, 25-7 and 25-14.
In the semifinals, McAuley claimed a 25-19 win in its opening set against the Net Force Falcons before falling 25-19 and 15-11 in the final two sets.
McAuley moved to 16-10-2 on the season. The Warriors will travel to Wheaton on Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m.
