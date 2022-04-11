Kable Reichardt pitches a no-hitter to help lift the McAuley Catholic baseball team to a lopsided 15-0 win in three innings over Jasper on Monday afternoon at Missouri Southern’s Warren Turner Field.
Reichardt tossed just 43 pitches in three innings to pick up the complete-game victory. He struck out five batters and surrendered one walk. The Warriors committed just one error out in the field.
The McAuley offense scored early and often, plating three runs in the first, 11 in the second and one more in the third.
Six Warriors logged one hit in Joe Staton, Rocco Bazzano-Joseph, Michael Parrigon, Kendall Jones and Kevin Tran. Kendall Jones drove in a team-high three runs while Jack Jones drove in a pair.
The Warriors also drew 11 walks in the game.
McAuley (3-2) will be back in action at Exeter on April 19.
