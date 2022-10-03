Jill McDaniel was nearly untouchable on Monday.
Joplin’s senior pitcher fittingly went the distance for the Eagles on Senior Night, limiting Glendale to one hit and one run while striking out 13 batters en route to a 2-1 win at the JHS softball field.
McDaniel totaled 96 pitches in seven complete innings and surrendered just a pair of walks. She also accounted for one of Joplin’s four hits.
The Eagles drew first blood with a run in the bottom of the first inning before Glendale drew even with a run of its own in the top of the sixth. Joplin responded with a go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to bring the game to its eventual final score.
McDaniel, Bailey Ledford, Jadyn Pankow and Riley Kelly each logged one single to lead the hitting for Joplin. Abby Lowery and Carlie Howard both crossed home plate once.
Glendale’s Zoe Denny also had an effective outing in the circle as she surrendered just two unearned runs and four hits while striking out a pair in six innings of work.
Samantha Caldwell logged Glendale’s lone hit.
Joplin will play at Webb City on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.