People can learn more about the development for butterflies and moths at a July 15 program, “Partnership in the Parks: Caterpillars.”
This program, which will be from 1-2 p.m. at Cunningham Park in Joplin, is being put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, and the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
Staff from MDC and from the Wildcat Glades Friends Group will discuss how caterpillars develop and will also talk about the native plants that are key components of their development into butterflies and moths. Participants should wear shoes and clothes that are comfortable for a walk through the park.
People can register for this event through the Wildcat Glades Friends Group Facebook page at www.signupgenius.com/go/30E044DA4A72DA4F94-conservation1 or they can e-mail Robin Standridge at robin@wildcatglades.org.
