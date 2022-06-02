The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Smallmouth Alliance recently announced the “Smallmouth Slam," divided into three levels.
Bronze: Catch a smallmouth bass from six of the state's 12 Special Management Areas and receive a certificate and bronze pin.
Silver: Catch a smallmouth bass from nine of the 12 Special Management Areas and receive a certificate and silver pin.
Gold: Catch a smallmouth bass from all 12 Special Management Areas and received a certificate, gold pin and medallion.
“Missouri’s Special Management Areas provide excellent smallmouth bass habitat,” MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson said in a statement. “These areas have regulations to help smallmouth bass populations increase and to allow more fish to grow to a quality size.”
Smallmouth bass of any size caught after March 1 qualify for a Smallmouth Slam, but any smallmouth bass under 15 inches must be released.
Anglers can complete a Smallmouth Slam entry form each time they catch a smallmouth bass. They may also submit a picture of their fish if they wish, but it is not required.
Missouri's 12 MDC Special Management Areas are:
• Big Piney River (From Slabtown Access to the Gasconade River)
• Big River (From the Council Bluff Lake Dam to the Meramec River)
• Eleven Point River (From Thomasville Access to the Arkansas line)
• Elk River (Entire length in Missouri)
• Gasconade River (From Route Y bridge in Pulaski County to Route D bridge in Phelps County)
• Jacks Fork River (From Highway 17 bridge to the Current River)
• James River (From Hooten Town bridge to Highway413/Highway 265 bridge at Galena)
• Joachim Creek (From Route V bridge to Route A bridge in Jefferson County)
• Meramec River (From Highway 8 bridge to the railroad crossing at Bird’s Nest Access)
• Mineral Fork (From Route F bridge in Washington County to the Big River)
• Osage Fork of the Gasconade River (From Skyline Drive bridge near Orla in Laclede County to the Gasconade River)
• Tenmile Creek (From Route B bridge in Carter County to Cane Creek)
To learn more about Missouri’s smallmouth bass Special Management Areas, go to short.mdc.mo.gov/4i3.
To learn more about MSA, visit its website at missourismallmouthalliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.