The Missouri Department of Conservation announced this week it is soliciting bids for construction of a new pump station at the Schell-Osage Conservation Area in Vernon and St. Clair counties.
This pump station will serve improvements to wetlands and Schell Lake at the conservation area. The pump station will provide water to the wetland and lake with water pumped from the Osage River channel in the upper end of Truman Lake.
A pre-bid meeting will be held for interested contractors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Schell-Osage area headquarters. Bids will close on Thursday, Jan. 12.
This Schell-Osage project will improve wetlands for use by migrating waterfowl and shorebirds, and it will improve aquatic habitat for fishing in Schell Lake. According to MDC, the new pump station also will enable better water management for the lake and wetlands.
