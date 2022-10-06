Jeremy Caddick was recently named the new conservation agent in Jasper County by the Missouri Department of Conservation. He began Oct. 1
Caddick will work alongside fellow Jasper County Conservation Agent Tyler Green.
Caddick replaces Will Carr, who was promoted to a lieutenant in MDC’s Protection Branch last year.
Caddick is a graduate of Sarcoxie High School and Missouri Southern State University and was the chief of police for his hometown of Sarcoxie and then was deputy juvenile officer for the 40th Judicial Circuit (Newton and McDonald counties) before joining MDC in 2021 as the Cole County Conservation Agent.
“Jasper County is where I grew up and where I came to love all the natural resources that Missouri has to offer,” Caddick said in a statement. “It brings me a lot of pride to be able to be back in the community I grew up in protecting those resources.”
Both Caddick and Green work out of their homes.
Caddick can be reached at 417-763-5106 and Green can be reached at 417-385-8224.
