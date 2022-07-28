The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public feedback on its latest surveillance and management plan for chronic wasting disease. The changes could affect deer hunting regulations.
Goals of the plan include:
• Conduct CWD surveillance annually statewide to detect the disease as early as possible in new locations.
• Maintain increased CWD surveillance intensity within the CWD Management Zone to increase likelihood of early detection.
• Monitor changes in distribution and sample prevalence of CWD over time.
• Offering voluntary sampling opportunities for hunters within and outside of the CWD Management Zone.
• Continue working with meat processors in the CWD Management Zone to collect samples.
• Expand deer hunting opportunities within portions of the CWD Management Zone where additional harvest is needed to meet disease management goals.
• Reduce direct and indirect CWD transmission by removing deer after the end of the hunting season through use of targeted removals close to where CWD has been detected.
• Regulate confined cervids in a manner that minimizes the risk of disease transmission among cervids within these facilities and with free-ranging deer and elk.
Changes to deer-hunting regulations under consideration for the 2023 deer hunting season include:
• Increasing the maximum number of firearms antlerless deer hunting permits that a hunter could fill from two to four in select counties.
• Creating a three-day early antlerless portion of firearms deer season in select counties that would begin on a Friday in early-to-mid October.
• Creating a five-day CWD portion of firearms deer season in select CWD Management Zone counties that would begin the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Jason Isabelle, the department’s cervid program supervisor, said in a statement: “The proposed changes to deer hunting regulations are designed to offer hunters greater opportunities to harvest deer to help manage CWD and assist with meeting deer-management goals. Hunting is the primary tool to achieve deer population goals and hunters play a critically important role in helping to manage CWD.”
Deer hunters and others can read and comment on the draft CWD Surveillance and Management Plan and proposed changes to deer hunting regulations by going online at mdc.mo.gov/cwdplan.
Southwest Missouri
As of May 2022, more than a dozen cases of chronic wasting disease had been identified in four Southwest Missouri in the 2021-22 deer season.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reported four cases for Barry County, two for Christian, six for Stone and two for Taney.
The positives in Barry and Christian counties during the last hunting season are the first for those counties. All Barry County positives were all reported south of Table Rock Lake.
Howell and Washington counties in Missouri also identified their first positives during the most recent deer season.
The department said it sampled and tested more than 32,000 deer for CWD between July 2021 and April 2022, and, in all, identified 86 new cases of CWD in 18 Missouri counties. That brings the total number of CWD cases found in Missouri to 292 since the first case in wild deer was found by the Missouri Department of Conservation in early 2012. Since 2012, the agency has collected more than 210,000 tissue samples from deer statewide. The county with the most positives to date is Macon, in northern Missouri, with 57.
No positives have been identified in the state’s elk herd, Joe Jerek, spokesperson for the department, told the Globe in May.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, more than 18,700 deer tested during the most recent season were in mandatory CWD sampling counties, meaning hunters in those 34 counties had to present their deer for CWD testing.
McDonald, Barry, Stone, Taney and Christian are part of an eight-county management area along the Missouri-Arkansas line because of their proximity to an outbreak in northern Arkansas.
No positives have been identified in McDonald County so far. Nor have any cases been reported in Jasper, Newton, Lawrence or Barton counties in Southwest Missouri, but there was no mandatory testing required in those counties, which would affect the number of deer tested.
A total of eight cases had previously been identified out of Stone and Taney counties, all of those in the 2018-19 season.
Batten previously told the Globe that there are likely multiple ways CWD has been introduced and spread around the state.
Given the extensive CWD outbreak in northern Arkansas and the leading edge of that outbreak along the border, that seems the most likely origin source for Southwest Missouri counties.
CWD in Arkansas
The outbreak in Arkansas was first confirmed in the state’s elk herd in February 2016. It has since spread to 19 Arkansas counties. In all, Arkansas has reported 1,300 CWD cases in deer and and elk.
The worst hit area is Newton County, Arkansas, where more than half of all CWD-positive deer and elk have been reported, and where that first case appeared nearly six years ago.
CWD has since been detected in a number of Arkansas border counties. As of June 30, there were nine positive cases reported in Benton County, up from six a year ago, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s sampling results.
There have been 145 cases in Carroll County, up from 122 last year, and 208 cases in Boone County, up from 165 last year.
A team of state and federal officials, as well as university experts, has begun researching CWD in Arkansas, and is capturing and monitoring deer over a five-year period.
The study will focus on that state’s Newton and Searcy counties, where the outbreak originated.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports, “CWD is a fatal, contagious, disease of white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, known as cervids. The disease is 100% fatal to deer and there is no known cure, treatment or vaccine. The disease can be spread from deer to deer through direct contact and when deer encounter the disease-causing agent after it has entered the environment from an infected deer.”
