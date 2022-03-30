The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer five permits to hunt bull elk in the state and 400 permits for a maximum of 40 black bears this fall.
Only Missouri residents who will be at least 11 years old by the first day of the hunt for which they are applying are eligible to apply for elk and bear permits. The application period is May 1-31. All permits are assigned through a random drawing.
The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval to both elk and bear seasons during its March 25 meeting in Jefferson City.
Elk hunting
The Missouri Department of Conservation has designated a nine-day archery season for elk running Oct. 15-23 and a nine-day firearms portion Dec. 10-18. The department will require a $10 fee for elk permit applications. Those selected will then be eligible to buy a permit for $50. All elk hunting permits, including those allocated to approved area landowners, can be used in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties, except the refuge portion of Peck Ranch Conservation Area.
The allowed hunting methods for each season portion will be the same as for deer hunting.
The permits allow for the harvest of one bull elk with at least one antler being 6 inches or greater in length.
For more information on elk and elk hunting in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/elkhunting. You can apply for the elk permit random online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through the department's free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115. Results of the elk permit random drawing will be available online by July 1.
Bear hunting
The department will offer 400 permits for the taking of a maximum of 40 black bears during the second Missouri black-bear hunting season running Oct. 17-26. There is a fee of $10 per applicant. Applicants must select one of three black bear management zones. Those selected will be eligible to buy a zone-specific permit at a cost of $25.
The department has established three zones in southern Missouri and will issue annual permit numbers and harvest quotas for each of the three zones. Each permit will be for a specific zone and may be used on public or private property within that zone. Once the specific harvest quotas are filled for each zone, the season for that zone will be closed.
Permit and harvest quotas for the upcoming Oct. 17-26 bear season will be:
Zone 1: Permit quota of 200 issued with a harvest quota of 20 bears.
Zone 2: Permit quota of 150 issued with a harvest quota of 15 bears.
Zone 3: Permit quota of 50 issued with a harvest quota of five bears.
Hunting hours will be a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. Hunters must call the Missouri Department of Conservation before hunting each day to determine the closure status of the zone for which they are permitted. Hunters will be allowed to use both archery and firearms equipment with allowable methods being the same as those for deer and elk, except the use of an atlatl. Baiting and the use of dogs will not be allowed.
The harvest limit will be one bear per permit. Only lone black bears may be taken. Hunters may not take bears that are known to be in the presence of others bears, including female black bears with cubs. Bears may not be disturbed, pushed, harassed or taken from a den.
Learn more about black bears and bear hunting in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/bearhunting. Apply for the bear-permit May 1-31 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through the department's free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115. Results of the bear permit random drawing will be available online by July 1.
