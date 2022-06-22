Because of a timber harvest underway at the Flag Spring Conservation Area near Cassville, the Missouri Department of Conservation said it will temporarily close the shooting range there.
Plans are for the timber harvest to be concluded by mid-August, at which time the range will resume regular hours.
The timber harvest currently underway at Flag Spring encompasses 387 acres, 80 of which are in the shooting range’s safety zone.
MDC officials in a statement said the goal of this timber harvest is to improve habitat at Flag Spring Conservation Area.
The nearest unstaffed range in Southwest Missouri that has firearms opportunities is at Fort Crowder Conservation Area in Newton County.
The Flag Spring Conservation Area includes nearly 4,000 acres in Barry and McDonald counties.
